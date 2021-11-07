Eternals Actor Kumail Nanjiani Impressed With Bollywood-inspired Poster Featuring Him

Eternals has been in the news for various reasons as far as inclusivity is concerned, right from showing a gay superhero and a hearing-impaired character. It also included numerous Asian-origin actors, like Kumail Nanjiani, in the cast and there were multiple references to India too. Right from Nanjiani's character being a Bollywood actor, a scene of Richard Madden and Gemma Chan getting married in Indian rituals and an actor like Harish Patel being among the cast members, Indians had some moments to look forward to.

Out of these, Kumail Nanjiani playing a Bollywood star amid his role as an Eternal named Kingo seem to be grabbing eyeballs. So much so, that a netizen came up with a Bollywood-inspired special poster imagining him as the main star of the movie. The Big Sick star was impressed.

Kumail Nanjiani impressed by Bollywood-style poster of him in Eternals

An illustrator put Kumail Nanjiani as the central focus, calling the movie 'Kingo and the Eternals'. The poster had the actor's name in an animated avatar, like many Bollywood movie posters used to be, especially many years ago. Even the title of the movie was written in the way some iconic films like Sholay were written.

It also had the name of all the Eternals and figures representing them above the Kingo in the title. It also had other details like the name of the director Chloe Zhao, the name of the production company, Marvel Studios and the release date November 5.

Kumail was impressed and using the word 'wow', wrote that it was 'absolutely wonderful.' He also thanked the artist for the work.

This is absolutely wonderful. Wow. Thank you. https://t.co/OYHSmhhdXI — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 6, 2021

In one of the promos, Kumail was shown performing such Bollywood-style dance moves, after which Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Lia McHugh appear and ask him to join them on the mission against Deviants to protect the Earth The scene, however, received some harsh comments, as many felt it was a stereotypical portrayal.

Meanwhile, the film is said to have taken an impressive start at the box office, said to be over $30 million on Thursday and Friday and being tipped for a $70 plus million weekends.

(Image: AP)