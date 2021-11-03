'Eternals': Here Are All The Bollywood References Made In Upcoming Marvel Movie

Marvel is gearing up for the release of Eternals, which will be introducing not just one or two but ten new superheroes in the universe. The movie boasts a star-studded cast and has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences that attended the world premiere of the movie. Initially, when the trailer of Eternals was released, desi Twitter users were all buzz about the several Bollywood references in the movie. The primary one is that Kingo played by Kumail Nanjiani is a famous Bollywood star in the movie.

Bollywood references in Eternals

The upcoming MCU movie being helmed by Chloe Zhao and tells the story of the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years. The Eternals are forced to come out of their hiding to protect the human civilization from their counterpart, Deviants. Hao's superhero movie features an ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie will be releasing on 5 November 2021.

As soon as the first trailer of the movie was released fans quickly spotted all the Indian references that were shown in the movie. The primary one is that Kingo played by Kumail Nanjiani becomes a popular Bollywood film star to blend in on Earth. The trailer also features Kingo dancing in a Bollywood-style dance number. Nanjiani in an interview with Men's Health said that he wanted his performance to combine the wisecracking attitude of John McClane from the Die Hard film series with the look of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Moreover, the trailer also featured Gemma Chan's Sersi and Richard Madden's Ikaris getting wearing Indian attires and getting married in an Indian ceremony. In an interview with THR, Kumail Nanjiani also revealed that the Marvel film has a Bollywood dance sequence with over 50 dancers in it.

SERSI AND IKARIS HAVING AN INDIAN WEDDING??? I THINK YES! #ETERNALS pic.twitter.com/Dd28ESSWJA — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐑𝐀 | #YehDiwaliEternalsWaali (@eternalwhitman) May 24, 2021

Critics and fans who attended the premiere of Eternals called the movie the most unlike MCU movie ever and praised Zhao for her bold direction. The overall reviews of the movie were positive with several netizens calling it visually stunning and character-driven while some criticized the movie's exposition, pacing, and runtime.

Image: Instagram/@eternals