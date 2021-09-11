'Eternals' & 5 Other Disney Ventures This Year To Release Exclusively In Theatres

Disney recently announced that their remaining films this year will be releasing in theatres exclusively. The announcement came amid the success of movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. The studio's slate for 2021 includes Eternals, West Side Story, Encanto, Ron's Gone Wrong, The King's Man and The Last Duel.

Disney had followed a hybrid model for many of its films this year, releasing it in movies and also on Disney+ at the same time. However, the decision seems to have affected the theatrical revenue and the box office performance of recent releases like Free Guy and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the former collecting $240 million globally and the latter grossing $105.9 million collections till now, seems to have prompted Disney's decision.

Disney announces exclusive theatrical run for Eternals & other projects

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution stated that their decision was sparked by the 'tremendous success' of their summer films and the improving 'confidence in moviegoing.'

While Thanksgiving time-release Encanto will get a 30-day theatrical window from November 24 before streaming on Disney+ from December 24, the remaining movies like Eternals, West Side Story, Ron's Gone Wrong, The Last Duel and The King's Man will run exclusively in theatres for 45 days before hitting the streaming platform.

There was, however, no mention of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is co-produced by Disney and Sony.

The decision could please filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige who have been vocal about movies releasing in theatres before it heads to the web.

The latest move will be implemented, starting with The Last Duel, which releases on October 15. This will be followed by Ron’s Gone Wrong on October 22.

Eternals will now first release in theatres on November 5.

West Side Story will release on December 10 The slate is set to complete with The King’s Man on December 22,

The news was cheered by many exhibitors like AMC Cinemas' Adam Aron.

