'Eternals' Director Chloe Zhao Is Yet To Finish The Final Cut Even After Delays: Reports

Eternals is an upcoming superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie was supposed to debut in 2020 but got postponed like many other projects. Now, it is revealed that the team is still working on its post-production with director Chloe Zhao yet to finish her final cut.

In a recent interview with Sundance Collab, Dylan Tichenor and Craig Wood, editors on Eternals, talked about the progress of the film and the experience of collaborating with the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker. Tichenor said that he is working right now with Chloe Zhao. She edits her movies and has strong opinions. But she also wants to know everything he thinks. The editor mentioned that they did the whole first cut without much input from the director in terms of takes and other things.

Dylan Tichenor mentioned that Chloe Zhao just watched their first cut. And the things that she wanted to tweak, they tweaked it. But by and large, she has really relied on their experience and point of view. He noted that it is why they are hired, for their creativity and experience. And the sense of humor. But he thinks that makes the best result.

Eternals was set to release on November 6, 2020, but got postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 scares. It was shifted to February 12, 2021, however, was moved again by nine months. Currently, Eternals is set for arrival in theatres on November 5, 2021, delaying it for around a year. Chloe Zhao and the team have plenty of time to finish their desired final cut of the movie.

Marvel's Eternals cast has Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, and Haaz Sleiman. The ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the hype around the movie. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics. Eternals plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants.

