'Eternals' First Reviews In; Netizens Call MCU Film 'off Charts & Game-changer'

The world premiere of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Eternals took place on Monday in Los Angeles and the first set of reviews for the movie are in. The movie helmed by Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Critics and fans who attended the premiere of Eternals called the movie the most unlike MCU movie ever and praised Zhao for her bold direction. The overall reviews of the movie were positive with several netizens calling it visually stunning and character-driven. Critics claimed that the movie's post-credits scene was a game-changer.

Eternals review out

Geek Vibes Nation left their review for the movie on Twitter and called it 'visually stunning'. They wrote, "Fresh off her Oscar win, Chloé Zhao doesn’t miss a step with Marvel’s #Eternals. Eternals is one of the most visually stunning comic films we’ve seen. Zhao has a great eye for detail and we see that with her set pieces and character designs which pay homage to the comics." They further wrote, "#Eternals is a beautiful, character-driven epic that really must be seen in theatres to be appreciated. It ushers in the next wave of the MCU and it sets the tone for what’s to come."

#Eternals delivers plenty of hard hitting action with some tear jerking moments and some surprises that might shock you.



Zhao dives deep into the charismatic diverse cast of characters and while some are fleshed out more than others, she handles the large cast with ease (2/4) pic.twitter.com/zDSijstmYe — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 19, 2021

Erik Davis from Fandango and RottenTomatoes wrote, "Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful."

There’s A LOT of story to devour in #Eternals (it spans thousands of years!), but Zhao does a good job balancing it all. Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry & Kumail Nanjiani were my favs, but everyone is good & they all have fascinating powers. Some truly great character moments, too pic.twitter.com/ZUDBGfHeXq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

Coy Jandreau from Collider wrote, "First thoughts on #Eternals in the morning. I am STRONGLY on the loved it side, while acknowledging it won’t be for everyone (which is one of the things I loved about it). There’s a reason for the review dichotomy, which I only expect to increase. Now to marinade on it."

First thoughts on #Eternals in the morning.



I am STRONGLY on the loved it side, while acknowledging it won’t be for everyone (which is one of the things I loved about it).



There’s a reason for the review dichotomy, which I only expect to increase.



Now to marinade on it. #MCU pic.twitter.com/cEVqyJjrm5 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) October 20, 2021

My Marvel’s ETERNALS REVIEW! I have to say that this film by Chloé Zhao is an ABSOLUTE TRIUMPH! I have no clue who the hell she is, but believe me when I say, I felt the weight of the world when I saw the sun casting down at the beauty of Angelina Jolie 10/10 #Marvel #Eternals pic.twitter.com/Ql1itknsBh — Good News Media (@GoodNewsMedia2) October 20, 2021

The social media embargo for #Eternals has been lifted and initial reviews are coming in:



“Eternals is the most un-#MCU film to date - so much so that it feels like a different franchise!” pic.twitter.com/fhjqRHQkCa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2021

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, 2021, coinciding with Diwali.

Image: Instagram/@Eternals