'Eternals' Cast & Plot Angles: MCU Movies To Watch Ahead Of The Upcoming Release

Marvel Studios is set to bring a whole new group of never-seen-before superheroes in its upcoming film Eternals. The film will introduce a new, but the oldest, race of heroes, who were not even mentioned before in the MCU. These superheroes are largely disconnected from the rest of the MCU, which has provided director Chloe Zhao with a fresh space for Eternals. The upcoming film is expected to explore the history of MCU like never before. Moreover, keeping track of a whole new bunch of superheroes might be a difficult task for Marvel buffs. Fortunately, there is another Marvel film that has somewhat explored the MCU and introduced some new bunch of characters hailing from outer space. Here are the Marvel movies to watch before Eternals.

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

Chris Pratt-starrer Guardians Of The Galaxy was the first Marvel film to take mention of the Celestials, which Eternals is going to elaborate on. Therefore, the film will undoubtedly help in gaining a foundation knowledge of the Eternals. While Celestials were mentioned by The Collector in the first volume of the franchise, the planet Knowhere was also revealed as a disembodied Celestial head.

Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

The second instalment in the franchise will play an even more important part in understanding Eternals. The film introduced Peter Quill's father Ego. He was mentioned in the movie as the last surviving Celestial after his race was wiped out millions of years ago. Eternals will hopefully shed some light on what actually happened with Ego as well.

Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame

Ever since the first look of Eternals was revealed, one question that crossed every Marvel fan's mind was where were the Eternals when Avengers battled Thanos. The question was also addressed in the film's trailer, but more details into it will be there in the movie itself. These two films are important to watch as their mention is expected to be there in the upcoming flick.

Details about Eternals

Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals will hit the big screens on November 5, 2021. The film has Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Harish Patel playing pivotal roles. The film's plot will revolve around a bunch of Celestials, who have been hiding on earth for thousands of years. Despite releasing the trailer, Marvel Studios is tight-lipped about its plot and what people could expect from it. However, the film would hopefully answer many unanswered questions about MCU's history.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios