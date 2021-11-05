'Eternals' Post Credit Scenes Set Up Harry Styles And Kit Harrington's Characters; READ

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for its intriguing post-credit scenes that introduce the plot or set the tone for the upcoming superhero ventures and Chloé Zhao's latest super god film Eternals is no exception. Along with a star-studded cast, the film made quite the buzz after a post-credit scene was leaked to the fans revealing British singer Harry Styles' debut in MCU ahead of its release. Enjoying a huge release in the USA and India on November 5, the film has gathered hype with its double post-credit scenes setting up two characters for the future.

Within the complex universe created by the Academy award-winning director, the all-powerful beings - Celestials - embark on the journey of saving the world from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Their quest on Earth does not end very soon as the post-credit scenes hint at a new chapter along with new superheroes in the Eternals universe. Spoiler Alert!

Eternals post-credit scenes

The film ends with Thena, Makkari and Druig going up to space in search of other planets that need saving. Sersi, Kingo and Phastos decide to resume their terrestrial lives on Earth, whereas, Sprite decides to become a human and continue living on Earth. On the other hand, Celestial Arishem takes three Earth-based Eternals as prisoners after the Celestials ruined his plans of sacrificing the Earth to birth another Celestial.

Keeping up with their tradition, the Eternals mid-credit scene shows Thena, Makkari and Druig bumping into Eros, played by MCU debutant Harry Styles, who teleported himself into their ship. Accompanied by his sidekick Pip the Troll, Eros assures them that he was a celestial as well and extends a helping hand to find their friends. In the comics, Eros is Thanos' brother, who wiped out half of the Earth's population in Avengers: Endgame. Sharing a similar cosmic superhero, Eros has the ability to control people’s emotions.

Another post-credit scene sets up Kit Harington's character Dane Whitman as his superhero alter ego who is called the Black Knight. In the scene, Whitman approaches a mysterious sword surrounded by a cloudy mist. Comic fanatics believed the sword to be the Ebony Blade, a mystic sword known for defending its user against magic and absorbing souls. Most importantly, in the comic, Black Knight wields the sword providing fans with a hope to see Harrington's action in the MCU as the Black Knight.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film features Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

(Image: @eternals/Instagram)