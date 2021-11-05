Who Is Kit Harington In 'Eternals'? All We Know About Harington's Marvel Role

Marvel Studios' Eternals came with several revelations about the Celestials. It also answered the questions of the audience which they had had ever since the film's trailer was unveiled. While some stars took the centre stage in Marvel Studios' latest flick, one of them also got a whole new story in a spin-off film.

During the first announcement of the Eternals cast, Marvel Studios revealed the Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington would play Dane Whitman, the alter ego of a not-so-capable descendant of an Arthurian Knight, Black Knight. While the actor had very little screentime compared to what the fans expected, the filmmakers hinted at a spin-off Black Knight movie via their post-credit scenes. Here is everything about Kit Harington's Marvel role.

Who is Kit Harington in Eternals?

Kit Harington played the role of Dane Whitman in the latest instalment of MCU. Whitman is the third character in Marvel to bear the title Black Knight. In Eternals, Kit Harington had a comparatively smaller role as he dated the millennia-old Sersi. However, the two spent most of their time apart as Sersi flies around the world to put the Eternals team back together, while Whitman stays back in England.

Yet, Sersi does encourage her boyfriend to reach out to his estranged uncle as the world is about to end. While Eternals does not have Harington in a superhero role, it does give the Nice Human Museum Guy much more depth by the end. Dane hints to Sersi that he has discovered his old family secret as the film later reveals it as the Black Knight.

More about Eternals post-credit scene

The makers of Eternals hinted at where the film will go after the credits much before when Thena reveals the sword she held was an Excalibur and not the Ebony Blade. Later, the Ebony Blade appears in the iconic post-credit scene after Whitman opened up about his family's complicated legacy before Sersi. In the scene, Dane opens a long wooden box with "Death is my reward" written in Latin. Inside the box, he finds a black sword. As he reaches for the sword and says, "I'm sorry, I have to try," a background voice is heard saying, "Sure you're ready for that, Mr Whitman?" The scene hinted at a possible spin-off or a sequel that would focus on Dan Whitman emerging as the Black Knight.

Eternals also cast Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others. The film was released worldwide on 5 November 2021. It is the first film to introduce Eternals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Image: @marvelstudios/Instagram)