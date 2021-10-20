'Eternals' Producer Explains How Film's Deviants Are Slightly Different From The Comics

Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Eternals producer Nate Moore, has recently revealed how the film's villainous Deviants were changed from its comic book depiction, reported Comicbook. Helmed by Nomadland fame Chloé Zhao, the film will now introduce a new team of superheroes to the MCU. Eternals which made its debut in Hollywood this week will be hitting the big screens in the upcoming month.

'Eternals' producer on changes in the film

A piece of new information about the creative liberties the forthcoming MCU film has taken with the evil Deviants has come to light. In a set visit for the film that was conducted last year via the comic book website, Eternals producer Nate Moore explained how the Deviants are a little changed in the film in order to have more animalistic, predatory traits, with the one exception of their leader, Kro.

Moore said that the Deviants in the comic books are called the 'Changing People' and two Deviants look the same. She explained that the parasitic predators when they do kill a predator in the film, they 'take the shape of that predator' which is why 'they are sort of bat-like and wolf-like Deviants.' She stated that there is a Deviant that looks like all 'sort of creatures from myth and legend in history.' The producer added that these are the Deviants that the Eternals were sent again to eradicate and to 'help humanity advance.'

The Deviants have always been rooted as uniquely monstrous beings and the film adaptation of Eternals will take that to a new level by giving almost all of them 'animalistic traits.' Well, this isn't the first time Marvel has made changes from established comic book lore. Recently, as Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the studio changed to the long-established canon to make sure the stories fit into the overarching narrative.

With Eternals, there was room for MCU to try new things. Unlike Spider-Man or Captain America, audiences had likely never heard of this corner of Marvel lore before the film. Zhao and the Eternals creative team have created memorable Phase 4 villains who don't completely mirror the established arcs from the comic books. Eternals will debut worldwide on November 5.

(Image: @meternals2021/Twitter)