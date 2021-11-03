'Eternals' Release Date & Time: How And Where To Watch Superhero Movie In India

Marvel studio is all set to introduce 10 new superheroes in MCU with its upcoming movie Eternals. The movie helmed by Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The world premiere of the movie was held earlier last month and is now all set to release in theatres.

Where to watch Eternals in India?

Eternals will be released in India on Friday, November 5 coinciding with the Diwali festival. The audience can watch the MCU movie in a theatre near them. Meanwhile, critics and fans who attended the premiere of Eternals called the movie the most unlike MCU movie ever and praised Zhao for her bold direction. The overall reviews of the movie were positive with several netizens calling it visually stunning and character-driven. Critics claimed that the movie's post-credits scene was a game-changer.

In a recent interview with Fandango, director Chloe Zhao said that Eternals would have a huge effect on the future of MCU and the since will get see the origin of MCU. The Grammy-winning director said, "I think a big part of it is that audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials. I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with its own inhabitants. But in that sense, it would have a huge effect on the future of the MCU."

Zhao also dished about the alien species' absence from MCU and said, "We like to call them Earth's original superheroes. So, they were instructed to stand on the sideline once the Deviants were gone to allow humans to develop and progress in the way that we were meant to…and that ultimately led us to someone like Tony [Stark]. So, they've always existed in the shadows…you just never know where they might show up again."

Image: Instagram/@eternals