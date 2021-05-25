Eternals Teaser Leaves MCU Fans Fuming, Ask "what Were The Eternals Doing During Thanos?"

Marvel Cinematic Universe finally released the Eternals teaser. In the teaser, the Eternals explained that they never intervened when things went wrong on earth, “until now”. But due to some incident the Eternals had to emerge out of hiding and reveal themselves. This revelation in Eternals teaser has felt many MUC fans upset. Since they are questioning why the Eternals did not help the Avengers against Thanos' snap? Find out below what went down after Eternals teaser released.

Eternals teaser leaves MCU fans fuming on Twitter

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame sealed the fate of many MCU characters. In the final film of the Avengers franchise, Iron Man ended up sacrificing himself to save other superheroes and the universe. Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America also sacrificed himself on this mission. But many characters from the MCU are making a comeback in an alternate universe through MCU phase 4 and phase 3 projects. One of the films in MCU phase 4 is the Eternals.

Recently, MCU dropped the Eternals teaser and fans could not help but watch this tiny glimpse immediately. The Eternals teaser revealed that these superheroes have been in hiding for eternity and have witnessed everything that humankind has been through. In the teaser, Salma Hayek who plays Ajak says, “Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now”. Hence this confirmed that the Eternals had witnessed the severe damage cause due to Thanos’ snap.

As the teaser ends, Sprite (Lia McHugh) asks the other Eternals, “Now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think’s gonna lead the Avengers?” This question is another hint that the Eternals chose not to help the Avengers even though they knew they were in trouble. Moreover, dialogue also confirms that the events in Eternals will take place after Steve Rogers and Iron Man’s passing.

Many MCU fans did not seem happy with this revelation in the teaser of Eternals teaser. Most of them were left asking why the Eternals did not intervene and help the Avengers against Thanos' snap. Moreover, the teaser can also be considered as a hint that these new superheroes who have been hiding for eternity are more powerful than the Avengers who were wiped out in the end. Take a look at some of these reactions below.

the eternals watching the avengers fight loki, ultron, each other and then thanos #Eternals pic.twitter.com/hUdHgcdXuV — alex (@shhurii) May 24, 2021

"so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone..." THANKS FOR REMINDING ME HOW MUCH I MISS STEVE AND TONY MARVEL😭#Eternals pic.twitter.com/VsMV9vYZFb — 𝙠𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 🦋‎⧗ 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚✨💛 (@swiftiestanwbu) May 24, 2021

but what were the eternals doing during thanos??????? — K is waiting for loki४ (@goldloki) May 24, 2021

Thanos: *Literally snaps half of all life in the universe*

Avengers: we need help Eternals: #Eternals pic.twitter.com/VGisTasBDC — P8N (@p8nmusic) May 25, 2021

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ETERNALS TEASER

