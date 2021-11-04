'Eternals' To Release On Nov 5; How And Where To Watch Angelina Jolie-starrer Online?

Marvel Studios is all set to come with its new superhero film, Eternals on November 5, and no wonder fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. Directed by the award-winning director Chloe Zhao, the science-fiction superhero film is one of the ambitious projects to date showing the story of superheroes fighting against the world's biggest threat after Avengers Endgame.

Heading to the cinemas very soon, the wait for Eternals has been longer than expected for the fans. Earlier, it was supposed to release in November 2020 which was later postponed to February 2021 and now finally it is being released on November 5, 2021. The overall schedule was reshuffled due to the pandemic situation which unfolded in the following months.

'Eternals' release

All set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021, Eternals will be released across the world in countries like India, USA, UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, USA, Indonesia, and others. Apart from that, the film has already been released in countries like UAE, Thailand, and Singapore on November 4, 2021.

How to watch Eternals online?

Marvel's new addition to the superhero franchise will exclusively hit theatres on November 5. However, its streaming date on OTT platforms has not been yet confirmed. For fans who are waiting to watch the movie online will have to wait at least 45 days after its release as it will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar after it is available for streaming. The confirmed date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, streaming can take more than 45 days.

However, for fans who want to catch the movie as soon as possible can you go to their nearest theatres and book a ticket.

About Eternals

Featuring actors like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, and others, Eternals is a multi-star film based on superheroes coming together to defend the world's biggest threat, The Deviants.

The story follows after the Avengers: Endgame, when half of the population returns and further, indicates the emergence of the Eternals, the immortal alien race who has lived secretly on the planet for thousands of years.

The film was premiered in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, and is all set to release theatrically across the world.

Image: Instagram/@Marvelstudios