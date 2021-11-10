'Eternals' Writers Reveal Why Bruce Banner Did Not Feature As Hulk In 'Shang-Chi' Movie

Marvel Studios has revealed why Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo) is no longer the superhero Smart-Hulk in MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu's first superhero debut film initially centers on establishing his origins - his childhood as the son of Wenwu/Mandarin (played by Tony Leung). The MCU film featured a mid-credits scene as it saw Simu Liu's superhero interacting with two Avengers - Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner.

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner no longer Smart-Hulk in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Despite evolving into Smart-Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner was back to his human form in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. Recently in an interview with Screenrant, Eternals screenwriter Ryan Firpo and co-writer Kaz Firpo were asked the most asked question - why did the Avengers not show up in the film, to help save the planet?

Responding to the question, Firpo said "In terms of the timeline, they 'lost Tony, lost Cap, Natasha is gone, Hulk is currently working on himself." He added that Bruce Banner is focusing on 'making himself human rather than smart Hulk', thus, all the Avengers were 'just busy.'

However, it is still unclear why Banner decided to turn himself into a 'puny Banner'. In between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, he figured out a way to be both a human and Hulk. With the arrangement, he seemed happy as he had both his brains and brawn in a body; 'Best of both worlds' to put it in Bruce Banner's words.

Hopefully, in the near future, the makers will shed some light on the subject when Mark Ruffalo returns to the She-Hulk TV series. It will introduce Bruce's cousin Jennifer Walters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrayed by Tatiana Maslany.

Eternals is currently available in the cinemas, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be premiering on online streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar from Friday, November 12, on the special occasion of Disney+ Hotstar Day. Along with Shang-Chi, several new arrivals of Disney, MCU, and others will be premiering on the streamer.

Image: AP/Twitter/@greenragemonstr