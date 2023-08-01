Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson, Cast Members Remember 'special And Talented' Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud died aged 25 at his family's home in Oakland, California. The news of his tragic demise came a week after his father was laid to rest in Ireland. Fans and the cast of Euphoria paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

3 things you need to know

Angus Cloud's representative confirmed the news of his demise.

The actor was seen in two seasons of Euphoria from 2019 -2022.

He was battling mental health issues and is suspected to have died of an overdose.

Euphoria team offers condolences

Speaking to NBC, Euphoria's creator Sam Levinson said, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

(Javon Walton and Madeleine Perez paid tribute to late actor Angus Cloud | Image: Instagram)

Javon Walton, who played the role of Angus Cloud’s on-screen brother, Ashtray, took to social media to mourn the latter's untimely demise. He shared a photo with him and wrote, “Rest easy brother.” The caption of another photo read, “forever family”. Storm Reid, who essays the role of Zendaya’s on-screen little sister, Gia Bennett, shared a BTS glimpse from the scene where Fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow) were laughing and sitting on the couch. The caption read, “The tears just won’t stop."

(Storm Reid and Colman Domingo offer condolences to Angus Cloud | Image: Instagram)

Alexa Demie who played Madeleine “Maddy” Perez shared a broken heart emoticon on her Instagram stories. Colman Domingo aka Ali shared a photo of him with Cloud and Jacob Elordi and wrote, “Couldn’t be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest.”

The official Twitter handle of Euphoria also mourned the loss of the actor. They shared a monochrome photo of the late actor. Euphoria‘s executive producer Drake dropped a photo of the Angus Cloud and wrote, "Good soul."

(The makers of Euphoria mourned the loss of the actor | Image: Euphoria/Twitter)

Angus Cloud's mother makes 911 call

The cause of Angus Cloud's death has not been revealed yet. According to TMZ, his mother reported a "possible overdose" and said the late actor did not have a pulse as she dialed 911. The Oakland Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at his family home, but was declared upon their arrival.