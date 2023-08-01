Euphoria Star Angus Cloud, 25, Battled ‘severe Suicidal Thoughts’ Before His Death: Report

Angus Cloud died aged 25. The Euphoria actor passed away at his family home in Oakland, California. Cloud, who rose to fame from his role as a drug dealer and store owner in the hit HBO series headlined by Zendaya, had been open about his struggle with mental health and drug addiction. Reportedly, he overdosed when his mother alerted 911.

3 things you need to know

Angus Cloud's family confirmed his death in an official statement.

Reportedly, he was grief struck after his father's death last week.

Cloud featured in small roles in music videos, some indie films and the popular show Euphoria.

Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed by sources

As per TMZ, Oakland PD and Fire Department responded to a 911 call made by Angus Cloud's mother. She reported a "possible overdose," and said her son did not have a pulse.

(Angus Cloud's most popular role was in Zendaya starrer Euphoria (2019-2022) | Image: Angus Cloud/Twitter)

Cloud was eventually pronounced dead on the scene. A source close to the family informed that he had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest. He was staying with his family while he tried to work through overcoming the grief.

Family releases statement on Cloud's death

In a statement, Angus Cloud’s family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

(With inputs from AP News)