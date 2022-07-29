'Euphoria' Fame Sydney Sweeney Opens Up On Her Financial Instability; 'They Don't Pay...'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently got nominated for not one but two Emmy awards. The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in the teen drama, was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor. While the 24-year-old actor is seemingly growing in her career, she recently revealed she is facing financial instability as it is difficult for her to bare her expenses without a regular job.

Sydney Sweeney has been working in shows and films ever since she was a kid. However, she recently revealed she is facing financial instability and cannot take a break from work. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney Sweeney revealed that she does not have the income to cover even a six-month break. She added how she does not have anyone to support her, pay her bills or even seek help from. Sweeney also mentioned that the showrunners do not pay much to actors anymore.

Sweeney said. "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have the income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."

Sydney Sweeney talks about her financial instability

Sydney Sweeney further gave a breakup of her income and revealed how much she needs to spend during her job. The actor quipped about how established stars get paid but "I have to give 5 per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage." Sweeney, who owns a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, further said, "If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to."

On Sydney Sweeney's work front

Sweeney made her debut with the 2009 film ZMD: Zombies Of Mass Destruction and later appeared in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! She also played the role of Eden in The Handmaid's Tale and Alice in Sharp Objects. The actor now stars in the HBO drama Euphoria, which stars Zendaya in the lead roles, and the comedy drama The White Lotus. ​The actor will be next seen in the superhero film Madame Web, based on the Marvel character.

Image: AP