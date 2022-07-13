Euphoria's Sydney Sweeny Shares Emotional Reaction To Emmy Nomination; Zendaya Sends Love

The prestigious Emmy Awards are all set for their next edition and their nominations were recently unveiled. The Emmy Awards 2022 nominations were announced on July 12 and left fans cheering for their favourite shows. Popular shows, including Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things and more saw the majority of nominations. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeny, who bagged not one but two nominations this year, was surely on cloud nine as she shared her reaction to the same.

Actor Sydney Sweeny bagged two nominations at Emmy Awards 2022 for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Sweeny was surely both emotional and happy as she learned about her Emmy nods. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared how she reacted to the news of nominations. In the post, the actor could be seen talking to her mother on the phone as she told her about her nominations while being in tears.

The actor yelled "mom" as her mother congratulated her. Sharing the video, Sweeny penned, "What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them." "But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!" she further added.

Zendaya sends her best wishes to co-star Sydney Sweeny

The White Lotus actor received best wishes from many celebrities of the television and film industries in the post's comments section. Lili Reinhart lauded the actor and penned, "Congratulations so incredibly well deserved," while Nicola Peltz sent her love. Sweeny's Euphoria co-star Zendaya also cheered for her as the latter commented, "YEEESSS SYD!!!!!! Congratulations".

Sydney Sweeny has been nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in HBO's Euphoria. Sweeny plays the role of Cassie Howard on the show. She also bagged a nomination for her comedy-drama series The White Lotus in the Outstanding Limited Series category.

