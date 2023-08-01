Euphoria Star Angus Cloud's Family Stresses On Importance Of Mental Health After His Death

Angus Cloud, known for his role in Euphoria, is no more. The actor died on Monday, his representative confirmed. He was 25 at the time of his passing. His family confirmed his death in an official statement.

3 things you need to know

Angus Cloud essayed the role of a drug dealer and store owner Fezco in Euphoria.

He passed away a week after returning from Ireland, where he laid his father to rest.

The cause of his death is unknown but reports have suggested that he overdosed.

Angus Cloud's family requests privacy

Angus Cloud's family released a statement expressing their profound grief over the loss of their son. They revealed that the actor had been battling "mental health issues" and lost his father a week ago, which further exacerbated his struggles. They said that they found some comfort in knowing that Angus is now reunited with his late father, who was his closest companion and best friend.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read.

(Angus Cloud was battling with mental health issues | Image: AP)

It further read, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus Cloud died of overdose?

The cause of Angus Cloud's death is unknown. However, his mother reported a "possible overdose" and said the late actor did not have a pulse in the 911 call she made, TMZ reported. The Oakland Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at his family home, but he was declared dead on the scene.

Angus had been going through a challenging time after his return from Ireland, where he had laid his father to rest last week. Sources close to the family reported that he had been grappling with "severe suicidal thoughts". The news of the actor's passing deeply impacted the cast and crew of Euphoria.

HBO released a statement expressing their grief and offered their condolences to Angus' friends and family during this difficult time. The actor is survived by his mother and two twin sisters.