'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Cast Of Spider-Man Spin Off 'Madame Web'

As the Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson earlier announced that she will be playing the lead in the highly-awaited upcoming Spiderman spinoff, Madame Web, it was recently revealed that Sydney Sweeney, the popular star from the series, Euphoria, has also been roped in for the film.

Sydney Sweeney is among the notable American actors who has showcased her acting skills in numerous movies and TV shows. Some of them include The Martial Arts Kid, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Under the Silver Lake, Criminal Minds, The Handmaid's Tale, Euphoria, The White Lotus and many more.

Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Madame Web'

According to Deadline, it was recently revealed that the actor Sydney Sweeney has been added to the cast of Dakota Johnson-starrer upcoming Marvel film, Madame Web. While SJ Clarkson will be directing the film, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will be handling the screenplay.

For those who are unaware, Madame Web is a popular fictional character appearing in the Marvel comics who was also seen in the Spiderman comic book series. The character has been known for predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes with multiple superheroes calling her Spider-Woman.

Sydney Sweeney's upcoming projects

It was also revealed that before signing for Madame Web, the actor was also offered multiple offers out of which she landed on the Spiderman Spinoff. She is currently gearing up for the release of Tony Tost’s National Anthem, in which she will be featuring alongside Simon Rex and Halsey.

(Image: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram)