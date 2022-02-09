'Madame Web': Dakota Johnson Confirms Signing Up For 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Film

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson recently took to social media and informed about her role in Sony's forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off film. The actor shared a news piece on her Instagram and revealed that she will be starring in Madame Web. The work on the film had started after the 2018 film Venom became a blockbuster hit.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a great barrier affecting most of the film’s work. Things changed later when the actor was roped in for the role. As Dakota shared the information on Instagram, this means that the star's contract negotiations with Sony have been completed and that Johnson will, after all, lead Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson confirms her role in Spider-Man spin-off

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. Taking up the role of Madame Web comes on the heels of Johnson receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Madame Web is her first franchise picture since wrapping her work on the Fifty Shades trilogy in 2018.

Now that the actor has confirmed her role, further details regarding other stars and the filming will be unveiled soon. After she confirmed the reports, her fans were quick to comment below the post while congratulating the star.

One of the users wrote, “So proud of everything you've accomplished and how far you have come.” Another fan of the actor wrote, “You are the best and I am sure your performance will also be the best.” A third user chimed in and asked, “What about lady Venom?”

Dakota Johnson amazed her fans with an outstanding performance in the Fifty Shades franchise. Madame Web will be Dakota's biggest studio feature in years. Sony released Venom in 2018, which earned over $500 million worldwide. Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the box office records by earning $1.7 billion in worldwide sales, becoming the biggest film of 2021.

IMAGE: Instagram/dakotahq