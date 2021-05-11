Eva Longoria Pays Tribute To 'Desperate Housewives' Character In Red Bikini

After almost twenty years since Desperate Housewives' pilot episode, the fourth housewife Eva Longoria paid a tribute to her character Gabrielle Solis. Donning a bright red bikini, the actor shared a candid picture reminding her of Gaby. Swiping to the left, she shared a picture of her character referring to the scene where she wears a red dress.

Eva wore a one-shoulder red bikini and tied her hair up for the picture. She chose to accessorize with a pair of black sunglasses. In the next image, her character Gabrielle wore a red dress as she stepped out of a house. The words "She knew red was her colour.", was written on the bottom. Paying her tribute to her character, she wrote, "Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her colour."

Eva Longoria pays tribute to Gabrielle Solis in a new Instagram post

"Yesss and that's how you do it", exclaimed actor Justina Adorno. Justina Machado and Gentefied actor Karrie Martin too loved Eva's post adding fire emojis for the actor. 21 Jump Street fame actor Holly Robinson Peete dropped several red heart emojis for Eva. Actor Alex Meneses exclaimed saying, "Oh hell yes it is!"

Kerrie Washington couldn't contain her excitement as she put hearts and fire emojis in a pattern for Eva. Gabrielle Union too added her opinion on Eva's post by adding fire emojis for the actor. Beauty mogul Huda Kattan posted two comments as she praised Eva Longoria on her physique. "I can’t believe this is 20 years apart, how is it possible that you look even more beautiful now? #LatinasAgeBackwards". Actor Diana-Maria Riva too complimented the Desperate Housewives star.

Desperate Housewives: Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis

Desperate Housewives focuses on the lives of four women who live on Wisteria Lane, Fairview, a fictional town and neighbourhood. The story is seen from the point of view of their neighbour and friend who dies by suicide. The four main characters are Susan Mayer Delfino, Lynette Scavo, Bree Van de Kamp Hodge and Gabrielle Marquez Solis/Lang.

Gabrielle was portrayed by Eva Longoria. She is married to Carlos Solis but is unhappy with her marriage. In the first season, she is shown having an affair with a teenager. Gabrielle's character has several jobs from being a personal shopper, a makeup artists, the First Lady of Fairview to being a model. Desperate Housewives aired from October 2004 to May 2012.

Image: Eva Longoria's Instagram

