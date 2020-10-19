Eva Mendes Wishes To Start Work Post Maternity Break: 'My Ambition Coming Back'

It seems like Hollywood actor Eva Mendes’ acting ambitions are growing back, as the actor recently expressed her desire to get back to work post her maternity break of six years. In an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, Eva Mendes revealed that she lauds and looks up to those women who can do it all, however, the actor admitted that she is not one of them. Adding to the same, Eva Mendes remarked that she has a choice not to work and does realise how fortunate she is that it’s even a choice.

'My ambition is coming back': Eva Mendes

Furthermore, Eva Mendes mentioned she considers herself to be lucky to be able to incubate with her babies, however, the actor added that she is starting to feel like her acting ambition is coming back. In her interview, Eva Mendes also spoke about how quarantine has been for her and admitted that it felt like a ‘bed-and-breakfast’ routine with 'very drunk and aggressive guests'. Eva is a mother to Esmerelda and Amanda.

Elaborating on the same, Eva Mendes mentioned that it felt like she was working in a hotel, where the guests (her children) are angry and bossy, who constantly demand food. The actor added that by the time the 'guests' go to sleep, she is left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated her that day. The actor has been in a relationship with Ryan Gosling since 2011.

Eva on the professional front

Besides being an actor, Eva is also a model and businesswoman. The actor kickstarted her journey into the movie business in the late 1990s, with a series of roles in films such as Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror and Urban Legends: Final Cut. However, the actor’s claim to fame was the much-acclaimed 2001 film, Training Day, which marked a turning point in her career and led to parts in the commercially successful films 2 Fast 2 Furious and Hitch.

Some of Eva Mendes’ best works include We Own the Night, Bad Lieutenant, Last Night, Out of Time, The Women, The Other Guys and Girl in Progress. More so, the actor has also been an ambassador for numerous reputed brands. Mendes is currently serving as the creative director of CIRCA Beauty, a makeup line sold at Walgreens.

