Idris Elba's 'The Harder They Fall' Shoot Halted After Crew Member Tests COVID Positive

Idris Elba’s upcoming Netflix movie The Harder They Fall has hit another roadblock as the streaming giant paused the production of the film after a member from the production team tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Reportedly, the shooting of the film was halted for two days this week, however, is assumed to resume next week. None of the lead cast, which includes Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Idris Elba, Regina King, and Jonathan Majors, have tested positive.

The Harder They Fall shoot halted

Earlier, the shooting of The Harder They Fall came to a grinding halt when the lead actor of the film, Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the makers had to halt the shooting, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the US to curb the spread of the virus. However, The Harder They Fall is not the first film to hit roadblocks after the reopening, as earlier, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, went on a two-week hiatus after the actor contracted the virus.

Stars who contracted the virus

In Hollywood, stars like Madonna, Charlotte Lawrence, Manu Dibango, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, and many others were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In April, Rapper Fred The Godson passed away after losing his battle to Coronavirus at 35. Legendary jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr also passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus.

All about The Harder They Fall

The upcoming movie is directed by Jeymes Samuel, who has also co-written the screenplay of the film with Boaz Yakin. Starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz in the leading roles, the film follows the story of a man, who looks to seek revenge against the guy who murdered his parents. The filming had been scheduled to begin in March 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, however, was delayed. The movie is expected to release sometime later in 2021.

Meanwhile, Elba will be next seen in The Suicide Squad. Starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie in the leading roles, The Suicide Squad follows the story of a secret government agency, which recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to save the world from the apocalypse. Helmed by David Ayer, the film also stars Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Dyson, and Viola Davis in prominent roles.

