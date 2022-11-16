Eva Mendes Flaunts Tattoo Hinting She Could Be Married To Longtime Beau Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have successfully kept their personal life private for over a decade. Ever since the couple began dating in 2011, they have opened up about their relationship only a handful of times. However, Mendes seemingly shared a bit more about her relationship with Gosling with her latest IG post and hinted that they have already tied the knot.

Taking to her IG handle, the Ghost Rider actor flaunted her wrist tattoo that read "de Gosling." Dressed in a yellow tube top, the actor partially hid her face with her arm. While the tattoo was for her partner Gosling, it seemingly had a deeper meaning. According to People, in Hispanic culture, "de" is used to unify a woman's last name with her husband's post-marriage. Therefore, the meaning of the actor's tattoo might indicate "Mrs Gosling." Take a look at the post here.

This is not the first time Mendes has flaunted her tattoo. Back in September, Mendes had given her fans a glimpse of her now fully revealed tattoo.

Ryan Gosling reveals how he and Eva spent their time during quarantine

Last year, in an interview with GQ, the La La Land actor got candid about his kids and partner and revealed how they spent their quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor began by speaking about how it was difficult for them to keep their daughters entertained as they are still young. He added that it was also difficult to keep their children away from their family and friends. Moreover, the actor quipped he and Eva Mendes did "more acting in quarantine" than they both had done in their "whole careers."

How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first met on the sets of their 2011 film The Place Beyond The Pines. They soon started dating and welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Esmeralda, three years later. The couple welcomed another daughter, Amada, in 2016. The couple makes sure to keep their children away from the media and hardly discuss their family in public.

