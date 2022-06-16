Last Updated:

Ryan Gosling's Wife Eva Mendes Gives Shoutout To Actor's First Look From 'Barbie'; See Pic

Recently, actor Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes took to her social media space and gave a big shoutout to her husband's first look from Barbie.

Ryan Gosling

Image: Instagram@evamendes


Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The much-awaited film will witness actor Margot Robbie taking on the titular role of Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, who will be stepping into the shoes of Barbie's love interest, Ken. After fueling fans' excitement level with Margot Robbie's first look in April, makers recently unveiled Ryan Gosling's look from the forthcoming film.

Ryan Gosling's first look as Ken garnered immense love and praise from his fandom worldwide. With the netizens swooning over Gosling's look, recently the actor's wife Eva Mendes took to her social media space and gave a big shoutout to her beloved husband.

Eva Mendes showered love on Ryan Gosling's look from Barbie

It can be said sans any doubt that Eva Mendes is Ryan Gosling's biggest cheerleader. The star wife is often seen cheering for her husband's projects. Keeping up with the trajectory, on Thursday, Mendes took to her social media handle and showered love on Ryan Gosling's first look from Barbie. Alongside sharing the first look picture, the actor penned a quirky caption for the post as well.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

For the unversed, Warner Bros on 15th June finally dropped the first look of actor Ryan Gosling as Ken from the upcoming Barbie live-action film. In the first look poster, the actor very much resembled the Ken doll as the 41-year-old actor sported a blond hairdo and all-denim outfit flaunting his chiselled physique.

More about Barbie

The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig with a script penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Along with the lead actors, it also stars Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell. The film is slated to hit the big screens on release on July 21, 2023. Earlier, in an interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie opened up about the film and stated-

''People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…''

Image: Instagram@evamendes

