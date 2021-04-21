Eva Mendes Raises Her Voice Against Spanking Children; Netizens Join The Debate

Many celebrities have used social media as a platform to raise their voices for various social issues, including violence against children. Well-known Hollywood actor Eva Mendes has recently joined the list of these celebrities with her latest Instagram post which shows her taking a stance against using violent methods to deal with children. She shared a quote in the post that addresses the effect that spanking has on a child. The post soon sparked a major discussion in the comments section, where netizens shared their personal opinions on this highly sensitive topic.

Eva Mendes takes stance against spanking children

In her latest Instagram post, Eva Mendes has shared a couple of pictures, one of which features herself, and the other one that features a quote about spanking children. The actor explained in the caption the reason behind sharing a picture of her walking on a red carpet along with this quote. She wrote, “I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is”, and revealed the first picture to be her favourite. She then continued, “Im not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I’ll post it anyway. Please slide if you care”.

The quote shared by her reads, “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage”. The post promptly started an intense discussion among the netizens on this issue in the comments section. Many of them thanked Eva for having raised awareness on this issue and agreed to her that spanking does not help in straightening children out. A few of them even gave her a word of caution, saying that she would be abused by some for sharing this quote. Some of them argued otherwise, sharing alternate views on spanking children.

Images courtesy: Eva Mendes' Instagram comments

Eva Mendes is the mother of two children with her partner and actor Ryan Gosling. On the work front, she has worked in a list of hit films and TV shows during the course of her career. Some of them include 2 Fast 2 Furious, Hitch, Ghost Rider, Girl in Progress and many more.

Promo image courtesy: Eva Mendes' Instagram

