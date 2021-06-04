Evanna Lynch Spills The Beans On Her Crushes During The Filming Of 'Harry Potter'

Harry Potter is one of the most widely recognized film series, with each character remembered for their performances as well as the well-written storyline. Recently, actor Evanna Lynch, who portrayed the role of Luna Lovegood, revealed that she had a crush on everyone while filming the Harry Potter movies. The actor also revealed that when she joined the saga for the fifth film, Order of the Phoenix, she was disappointed revealing details about the same.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Evanna joked that she was looking forward to crushing on her co-stars, but her thoughts were all one-sided because the main group, which included Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton, had already begun to "cool down". She expressed her disappointment, stating that she had joined on the fifth one. She was watching ‘Order of the Phoenix,' and she had the impression that something interesting had happened in the previous film, and she had simply missed it.

The actor further added that when she joined, everyone had grown out of their crushes and were moving on to other people, such as those from the outside world. And she had the feeling that she had missed all the drama. Evanna revealed that according to some stories, the cast had so much fun during the last film. She added that by the time she got there, they were all mature and those hormones were calming down. And she then thought to herself about who is she going to have a crush on? To which she said that she will just fancy them all.

Evanna's remarks follow Emma Watson's confession that she had a crush on Tom while filming the first two films. Speaking a decade ago in 2011, Emma said that she had a huge crush on Tom Felton in the first two films. Tom is well aware that he was her first crush, as she stated. She went on to say that they discussed it and that they still laugh about it. Tom and Emma, who played Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, have remained close friends throughout the years, and Tom stated in 2018 that he “always likes spending time” with Emma.

Image: Evanna Lynch Instagram

