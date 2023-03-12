Everything Everywhere All At Once Maker Reacts To Criticism: Sorry We Ruined...

Everything Everywhere All At Once has emerged as a great film for its diversified content and unique screenplay. The movie has also been nominated across 11 different categories at the Oscars 2023. However, the maker of the film Daniel Kwan recently took to his social media handle and threw shade on the backlash the Oscar-nominated film faced.

In a memo posted by Daniel Kwan on Twitter, he commemorated the anniversary of Everything Everywhere All At Once and revealed that he will take some time off from social media after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. In his tweet, the director wrote, "I’m probably going to take a break from social media for after tomorrow. The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don’t pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved."

He further continued and wrote, "I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf."

Daniel Kwan also mentioned in his tweets about how winning too many times can be a bad thing and wrote, "No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee."

Then, before he signed off, he left one note targetting the haters, "P.S. to the people who hate the film with their entire being: I'm sorry we ruined cinema for you forever. I hope we can make it up to you on the next one

About Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once was released across the United States on 10 screens and the movie became a massive hit during its opening weekend. The movie has been nominated in 11 different categories and fans are anticipating their big win at the 95th Academy Awards.