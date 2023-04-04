Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Goes All Guns Blazing As Tyler Rake | Watch

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth shared the teaser trailer of his action-packed film Extraction 2 on his social media handles. Extraction 2 brings back Chris as Tyler Rake as he embarks on another mission. In the first footage from the film, the Thor star performed a single-take-action sequence as he fought with mercenaries. The movie will stream on OTT from June 16.

Sharing the first glimpse of Extraction 2, Chris wrote, "You only get one shot at a second chance. EXTRACTION 2 debuts globally June 16, only on @Netflix. #TylerRakeLives." Soon after the actor made the post, fans flooded the comments section with praises. One fan wrote, "Still confused on how he lived, but most definitely hyped for this movie," while another fan commented, "People are gonna have to extract me from my couch when this comes out (sic)."

Plot of Extraction 2

The trailer of Extraction 2 opens with a woman sitting anxiously inside a prison cell. Following this, Tyler Rake comes out from the shadows and asks the lady to move. In the next scene, Rake is seen fighting in a bid to save the woman. Soon after, he throws a grenade in the sky and becomes a human shield for the woman in captivity.

However, things do not go as planned as Tyler is attacked from behind. He gets flashbacks of his first near-death experience. However, he overcomes the odds and continues his battle.

Extraction 2 star cast

Netflix earlier confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will be sharing the screen with Golshifteh Farahani in Extraction 2. Reportedly, the other cast members are Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Sinead Phelps and Sammy Jonas Heaney.