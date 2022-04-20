Ezra Miller Arrested For 2nd Time In Less Than 4 Weeks For Assault In Hawaii: Report

Flash and Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller was recently arrested for the second time in less than four weeks for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii. The actor reportedly threw a chair at a woman that left a half-inch cut. The actor was earlier arrested on March 28 on charges of 'disorderly conduct and harassment' in a Hawaiian bar.

As per a report by Variety, Ezra Miller was arrested on Tuesday morning, April 19, after patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a private residence in Pāhoa. The incident took place at a get-together in Lower Puna's Leilani Estates subdivision.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that Ezra Miller became enraged when he was asked to leave. Reacting to the same, he threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman, that hit her on the forehead and left a half-inch cut.

The Hawaiian Police allegedly arrested Miller after the Batman vs Superman actor was located at a traffic stop at Highway 130 and Kukula Street intersection in Kea‘au. However, he was leased later after consultation with the County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation of the incident is currently active.

As per Deadline, a statement by Hawaii Police Department read, "Shortly after 1 am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence." "During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximately half-inch cut."

Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for 'disorderly Conduct & Harassment' at a bar

Last month, Ezra Miller was arrested for an incident that took place at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. As per a statement released by Hawaii police, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the investigation, the police determined that Ezra Miller became agitated while some people in the bar began singing karaoke.

He also began "yelling obscenities" and later grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman. He also lunged at a 32-year-old man later. Miller was charged with disorderly conduct offence and harassment offence and was released after paying a bill of $500.

Image: AP