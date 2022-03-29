Actor Ezra Miller Arrested By Hawaii Police For 'disorderly Conduct & Harassment' At A Bar

The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested on charges of 'disorderly conduct and harassment' in Hawaii, the local police department revealed. Miller, who's all set to star in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, "became agitated" as patrons in the bar started their Karaoke session, post which he also "yelled obscenities" at them.

In a statement released by the Hawaii Police Department on Facebook, Ezra was later released after 'he posted the bond for USD 500', According to the statement, the incident took place on Monday, March 28, after patrol officers 'responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street'.

Narrating the incident, that took place at a bar in Hilo, the Police's statement read, "On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street". During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.

It further added,"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail. Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. They provided bail and was released."

More on Ezra Miller's work front

Miller garnered widespread attention with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which he appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash. He has also made appearances in blockbuster hits like Suicide Squad and Justice League. He will now be making his solo outing as Flash in the film slated to release in 2023.

The project, which comes as the fourteenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has been directed by Andy Muschietti. He will also be reprising his role of wizard Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, slated to come out in theatres on April 15, 2022.

