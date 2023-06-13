Ezra Miller Walks Red Carpet For The Flash Premiere After Legal, Mental Health Issues

Why you're reading this: Ezra Miller, who was mired in legal issues amid a mental health crisis, walked the red carpet for The Flash premiere at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Miller's involvement for the press of the film has been restricted, but as reported earlier, he arrived at the red carpet.

Ezra Miller makes a low-key appearance at The Flash premiere

Earlier, reports had suggested that The Flash premiere in LA will also be attended by Ezra Miller, who has been missing from the public eye since last year. LA red carpet event marked his first official appearance since his involvement in various legal matters and his declining mental health. The actor was introduced as Barry Allen aka The Flash in 2017's Justice League. Miller will star in the superhero's first solo film, set to hit theaters on June 16.

Ezra Miller thanks studio and director Andy Muschietti

ezra miller on stage making a speech #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/FLo83M3lVl — i 🦭 (@lifegonewild) June 13, 2023

Before the screening of The Flash, Ezra Miller thanked director Andy Muschietti, Zach Snyder and Warner Bros Discovery boss David Zaslav. Miller also had some words for “the dynamic duo” Peter Safran and James Gunn. He said he was grateful for their "grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.”

Other stars at The Flash screening

Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in the DC Universe, arrived at the red carpet with his wife Jennifer Lopez. Among others were James Gunn, Peter Safran, David Zaslav, Andy Muschietti, Kiersey Clemons, Barbara Muschietti, Aldis Hodge, Sasha Calle and Jessica Chastain.