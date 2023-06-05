Ezra Miller To Make A Low-key Appearance At Los Angeles Premiere Of The Flash; Here's Why

Hollywood star Ezra Miller will reportedly be making an appearance at The Flash premiere on June 12 in Los Angeles. The Flash is going to release in theatres worldwide on June 16. During his limited appearance at the June 12 premiere, Ezra Miller will be posing for pictures, and will not participate in any interviews.

Ezra Miller's decision to make a low-profile appearance during the L.A. premiere is due to their mental health commitment, said Miller's spokesperson. Moreover, Miller wants the conversation to be about The Flash, and not himself. Miller is currently a figure shrouded in controversy following a number of run-ins with the law.

The report comes from Variety and states that General Zod actor Michael Shannon, Supergirl actress Sasha Calle and Batman actor Ben Affleck are going to attend the premiere. Director Andy Muschietti will also be joining the stars at the Los Angeles event. Batman star Michael Keaton and Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be absent from the event, as they are busy shooting in London and New Zealand, respectively.

(The Flash star Ezra Miller | Image: Associated Press)

How The Flash will affect DCU?

The Flash is set to be a soft reboot for the DCU. It will work in the same way as the Flashpoint storyline in the comics altered DC Comics’ main continuity, and established the concept of the New 52 multiverses. This is why there will be two different variants of Batman present within the film. As per the trailers of The Flash, the altered world will feature two variants of both Barry Allen and Supergirl, a character who was not present in the DCU films previously.

(A poster for The Flash featuring Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Ezra Miller | Image: dctheflash/Instagram)



Will Andy Muschietti re-cast The Flash in the future?

(A poster for The Flash featuring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero | Image: dctheflash/Instagram)



Andy Muschietti recently disclosed whether or not Ezra Miller will continue to play the scarlet speedster, in the DC Universe. Muschietti affirmed that Miller will consistently be playing The Flash, if there are any subsequent projects. He explained, “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it”. It appears that Ezra Miller, despite their controversial past, will remain a crucial part of DCU’s arsenal.