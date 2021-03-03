'The Flash' Season 7 Cast List And The Characters They Play In The Latest Season

The seventh season of The Flash premiered on The CW on March 2nd, 2021. The season is set in the Arrowverse and is a spin-off of Arrow. Here is more information about the cast of The Flash season 7 and The Flash season 7 characters.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

The Flash season 7 cast and characters

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen also known as the Flash

Actor Grant Gustin will portray the titular role of Barry Allen. He shall be seen, this season, trying to find out where his missing wife is. In the show, he shall also be seen finding Eva McCulloch and shall try to stop her from her executing her plans.

Candice Atton as Iris West-Allen

Iris West Allen is the wife of Barry Allen. In this season, she shall go missing and Barry shall do everything to find her. The character of Iris is portrayed by Candice Patton.

Efrat Dor as Eva McCulloch and Mirror Eva McCulloch

Efrat Dor is portraying the main villain this season. Her character is named Mirror Eva McCulloch. Eva has most likely abducted Iris and shall fight the Flash.

Supporting cast

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Frost

Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk

Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells

Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

Plot

The seventh season of the show follows Barry trying to stop Eva McCulloch. The show will also see how the Flash finds a way to locate his missing wife, Iris West Allen.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Trailer

The trailer of the show released a month ago and stirred a storm on social media among the fans of the show. The previous season had ended prematurely due to the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown. The 3 episodes which were written for the sixth season, shall form the first 3 episodes of season 7.

The trailer of the seventh season gives a glimpse of the show and how Barry’s enemy is much stronger than what he anticipated. Check out the trailer of the same below.

The Flash is available to watch on The CW. There are several popular shows that stream on The CW. These include shows such as Supergirl, Dynasty, Black Lightning, The Outpost, Charmed, Legacies, In The Dark, Batwoman, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Pandora, Stargirl, All American, Legends of Tomorrow and many others.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.