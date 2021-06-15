F9 Cast Members All On Board For All-female 'Fast And Furious' Spin-off

The latest installment of the popular street racing franchise Fast and Furious, F9, released internationally on May 19, 2021, and will be releasing on June 25 in the United States. In the past two decades, the franchise has released 9 films, a spin-off, and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbuster franchises of all time. During the production of the 9th film, there was a buzz if the franchise wanted to release an all-female spinoff. Now, the F9 cast members have spoken up about the same.

F9 cast on all-female Fast and Furious spin-off

According to People, the F9 cast members gathered for SiriusXM's Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle and Julie Cunningham for the promotion of the film. Cast members Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson said that they were ready for female characters throughout the franchise to have their own female-led film. Ludacris, who portrays Tej Parker in the franchise, said the girls needed a spin-off and all the badass and kickass women who were part of these films deserved the spin-off. Gibson who played Roman Pearce totally agreed with him.

Jordana Brewster who essays the role of Mia Toretto said that the female spin-off would be awesome. Brewster said she had heard those rumours in the past and thought it would be incredible. The 41-year-old actor also thought about the people they could bring back. She said they could revive Eva Mendes and she would be incredible to work with. Mendes appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious as a U. S. custom agent Monica Fuentes. She partnered with Brian O' Conner played by late Paul Walker and Roman Pearce to take down a drug lord.

Jordana Brewster also named Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez could come together for the film. Brewster said that would be really cool to have them. The Lethal Weapon actor said she cannot speak to the discussions but she thought it would be awesome and crossed her fingers for the spin-off.

During the 20th anniversary of Fast and Furious in May, Michelle Rodriguez revealed to Entertainment Weekly how she almost did not take the role of Letty Ortiz due to the lack of depth in her character and later asked the makers to rewrite it. Brewster confirmed the same that after reading the role, Michelle said that she was not going to play the role. She said Michelle went on to change the character completely and she went from a trophy girlfriend to a really layered character.

IMAGE: F9'S INSTAGRAM

