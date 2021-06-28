F9 Makes Whopping $70 Million In The Opening Weekend, Breaks Pandemic Box-office Records

After many delays, Fast and Furious 9 aka F9 has finally released in the theatres. In the opening weekend, the film has made a record-breaking box office collection considering the limited release at the time of the pandemic. The film has made $70 million in the opening weekend which is by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office, not just since the onset of COVID-19, but since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

F9 zooms to mighty $70 million debut in the opening weekend

According to a report by Variety, F9 has made a whopping $70 million collection over the opening weekend just from being released in 4179 avenues of North America. The big-screen blockbuster of men with speedy cars and gravity-defying action sequences has given some much-needed momentum to the movie theatre business which has been struggling for a very long time. F9 is the latest blockbuster hopeful to set a new box-office benchmark for pandemic-related times. Previously, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II was released and it made over $48.3 million in the opening weekend.

F9 has even performed well in the overseas market as ticket sales have surpassed the $300 million mark. In fact, the movie added another $38 million from 45 foreign markets, boosting its tally to $335 million internationally and $405 million globally. Although COVID-era restrictions and consumer hesitations mean overall box office totals for F9 will likely fall short of the collections of the past instalments in the coming weeks.

Talking to the media after a successful report, Jim Orr, the president of domestic distribution at Universal Pictures said that the bold decision they took to move F9 back a year was absolutely spot on. He added that F9’s release has ignited the domestic box office collections and has established a good market for the summer season. Fast and Furious 9 has a slight edge over the 2019 spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw which made $60 million in the first opening weekend and ended its theatrical run with $173 million in the U.S.

Fast and Furious 9 features actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and several others. The film revolves around Dominic Toretto and his crew that comes together to beat the most skilled assassin Jakob aka Dominic's forsaken brother. Jakob is working with an old enemy Cipher who holds a personal grudge against Dominic and his team, what follows is an action-pack ride of a fight between two brothers.

IMAGE: FAST AND FURIOUS 9'S INSTAGRAM

