'F9' New Featurette Shows Women Of Fast & 'Furiosa', Charlize Says 'won't Be Holding Back'

The ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise released recently in Hong Kong and South Korea on May 19, 2021, and garnered a positive response from fans and audiences. The movie will be available worldwide on June 25. Ahead of the release, Universal Pictures released a new F9 featurette that shows the powerful women of the franchise. The new video is set to Anitta’s new original song Furiosa. It features Furiosa from the Mad Max franchise herself in Charlize Theron along with Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, and more discussing their roles in the movie. Check it out.

A look at F9's latest featurette

The video showcases the action sequences of all the female actors in the movie. The video starts with Jordana saying that the Fast and Furious franchise is kind of unique, followed by Michelle saying that it sheds light on female voices in an action movie. Nathalie, on the other hand, says that it is very exciting to have such "bada** women" in the F9. Charlize then adds that Fast females take ownership in it and they raise the bars. While chuckling, Michelle adds that the female actors won't be holding it back when it comes to action. Watch the video here.

More about Fast and the Furious 9

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 boasts of an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, John Cena and Lucas Black. Stephen F. Windon helmed the cinematography of the film whereas Brian Tyler composed the music. The plot of the action movie revolves around Dominic Toretto and his crew, who come together to take on the most skilled assassin, Dominic’s forsaken brother Jakob. Jakob is working with an old enemy Cipher who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic and his team. The film will centre around the reconciliation of brothers and fighting a common enemy.

Talking about its reviews, the movie released in South Korea on May 19, 2021. As the film arrives in theatres, the reaction to it is also out on social media. Most of F9 first reviews have been positive for the movie. Fans have praised the storyline as it pits the two estranged brothers against each other.

IMAGE: F9's Instagram

