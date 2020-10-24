Fans Call Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat 2' 'Oscar-worthy'; Say It Is 'beautifully Vicious'

Amazon Prime Video’s recent drop, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, popularly known as Borat 2, is a sequel film to the much-loved original comedy movie, which had released in 2006. Borat 2 focuses on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat. Directed by Jason Woliner, the much-loved movie stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova and Tom Hanks in the leading roles. Written by Sacha Baron Cohen and Anthony Hines, the film released on October 23, 2020.

Also Read | US Official Says Important To Work With Like-minded Partners Amid Growing Chinese Threat

Fans react to Borat 2

Soon after the film streamed on Amazon Prime Video, fans took to their social media handles and showered praises on the film’s unique plot and interesting star cast. Some fans also mentioned that the movie is Oscar-worthy and praised the actors for their 'indelible' work. Take a look at how fans reacted to the movie.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Chennai Fans Promise Loyalty To MS Dhoni And Co. Despite Team's Poor Showing

Borat 2 is beautifully vicious — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 24, 2020

Dear @TheAcademy,



Maria Bakalova deserves an Oscar nomination for her incredible performance in #Borat2. One of the best performances of the year. I know you don’t normally recognize comedic performances & films but that really needs to change. ❤️🎥🎞



Love,

Kevin pic.twitter.com/ADZWg0WRGf — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 23, 2020

Watched Borat tonight. The real star of the movie film was Maria Bakalova's performance, the sage advice of Jeanise Jones, and the wholesomeness and tolerance of Judith and Doris in the synagogue.#Borat2 #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm pic.twitter.com/EaI617PELp — John Carpenter's The Barry (@liebemarx) October 24, 2020

#Borat2 @SachaBaronCohen make no mistake Sacha Baron Cohen is brilliant & his comedy is extraordinarily pointed & vicious.



pic.twitter.com/UOt9tjU7pi — Johnny just Johnny 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🥀 (@johnny_queer) October 24, 2020

Any woman who has been hit on by older, powerful men when they didn't think anyone else was watching, knows that scene. Those looks. The hand on the arm that lingers. The hungry grin. Let's not pretend.#Borat2 — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) October 23, 2020

My favorite scene is when Borat enters CPAC in Klan robes and is yelling : “I’m Stephen Miller. Sorry I’m late.” and the majority of people around don’t even seem phased. 😂🤣😂💀#Borat2 pic.twitter.com/HlgzgYvvAa — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) October 24, 2020

Also Read | US Official Says Important To Work With Like-minded Partners Amid Growing Chinese Threat

All about Borat 2:

Borat Subsequent Movie film is an American mockumentary film, which brings Borat's daughter to the picture when she lands in the United States to offer her as a bride for Vice President Mike Pence. The project was officially announced in September 2020 after rumours suggested that Sacha Baron Cohen had quit the sequel movie. More so, in the movie, Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani appear as themselves.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Chennai Fans Promise Loyalty To MS Dhoni And Co. Despite Team's Poor Showing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.