Dream11 IPL: Chennai Fans Promise Loyalty To MS Dhoni And Co. Despite Team's Poor Showing

Three-time IPL champions Chennai were one of the favourites going into the Dream11 IPL 2020, but they have had an abysmal campaign so far. Chennai's misery was further compounded on Friday when their arch-rivals Mumbai hammered them by 10 wickets to hand them their eighth defeat of the season, thus putting an end to their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Chennai fans back their favourite franchise despite dismal performance

The Men in Yellow have now played eleven matches, out of which they have won three and lost right. Chennai are currently languishing at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with just 6 points. MS Dhoni's men have been subjected to severe criticism due to their poor performances throughout the tournament. Netizens have constantly been slamming and trolling Chennai team by creating memes after each of their games.

Twitterati was at it once again after Chennai's humiliating ten-wicket loss at the hands of Mumbai on Friday. However, there is still a certain section of fans who are loyal to Chennai as they backed the Yellow Army to come out stronger next year. While some fans supported Chennai by tweeting about their past record in the tournament, some claimed that one bad season doesn't make Chennai a bad team. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

A lot was expected from Chennai in the must-win fixture against Mumbai but they failed to put in good performances and ended up losing a must-win game. The Chennai vs Mumbai result might now have gone in the Men in Yellow's favour, however, they still have their pride to play for. The three-time IPL champions' chances of qualifying to the playoffs are over as they become the first team to exit the tournament.

Chennai still have three games to be played where they can experiment a bit and give youngsters some match time to prove their worth. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's side will now take on Bangalore in Match 44 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 25 in Dubai.

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

