'Fantastic Beasts': A Natural History, New Upcoming Show To Air On BBC

The BBC has recently announced that they will be making a series that will explore the lore behind the magical creatures in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe. The show, titled Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, will not only study the magical creatures of Rowling's world but will also compare and contrast them with the wildlife found in the real world.

The show has already been given greenlit by the BBC, which made a deal with Warner Bros. to make it happen.

To give the show, Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, an authentic feel, the BBC is currently working with London’s iconic Natural History Museum. The museum is itself working on an exhibition, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature.

The exhibition will use creatures from the Harry Potter world as a basis to shine some light into real-life animals with incredible abilities.

British actor Stephen Fry will be acting as the host for the BBC show. He is already highly familiar with the Harry Potter series, as he was the one who voiced the audiobooks for the novels.

The show is being co-produced by BBC's Natural History Unit alongside Warner Bros UK. The creators have stated that they will be taking a look at several of Harry Potter's magical creatures, such as the Phoenix, centaurs, Nifflers, Zouwu, and many more.

The reason BBC's Natural History Unit is working on Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, is due to the fact that the show aims to show the similarities between J.K. Rowling's creatures and real-life animals, as well as discuss the mythological inspirations for Rowling's work.

Speaking to a UK based news daily, BBC director of content, Charlotte Moore, said that the BBC is world-renowned for its amazing natural history programming, which is why it was a delight to bring the natural world and Wizarding World together on BBC One.

Later, Josh Berger, the president of Warner Bros. UK, stated that it was highly exciting to be working with the Natural History Museum and the BBC Natural History Unit. Both are iconic British institutions, which are now working on a project that has such a great purpose at its heart. He further added that he hoped both fans of the Wizarding World and the natural world would enjoy the exhibition and the documentary immensely.

