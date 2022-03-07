‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Confirmed For April 8 Release In China

Fans are excitedly awaiting the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, the Warner Bros film which comes as the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. Directed by David Yates, the fantasy film will revolve around the iconic wizard Albus Dumbledore, who locks horns with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald as the latter wages war against the muggles. Its recently released trailer has already set the stage for the gripping events fans will witness on screen.

The movie is now all set to witness a grand release in China, as announced via Warner Bros' Weibo account recently. The film will be released a month from now on April 8, 2022. Meanwhile, in India and the United States, the film will hit theatres on April 15.

Warner Bros. China dropped the film's release date along with a new poster featuring the main cast. The film will be available for Chinese audiences a week before people in USA and Canada can watch it.

Fantastic Beasts: the Secrets of Dumbledore sets to open in China on April 8!! And we’re getting a new poster for it! #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore (via FB official Weibo) pic.twitter.com/sfar4upSLC — WizardWho (@WizardWho) March 7, 2022

The film's plot is set years after the second instalment and will showcase Albus Dumbledore, (played by Jude Law) sending his army led by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission to save the wizarding world. David Yates is returning as the director after helming the previous two instalments of this franchise as well as the last four Harry Potter films.

Ezra Miller(Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol ( Queenie Goldstein) and Katherine Waterson (Tina Goldstein) are all set to reprise their roles from the previous instalments. Other cast members include includes Jessica Williams as professor Eulalie Hicks, and Muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler) among others.

J.K Rowling, who was solely credited for the screenplay in the first two movies of the franchise, has penned this film's script alongside Steve Kloves. According to reports, the film will not only talk about the wizarding world feuds but also shed light on Dumbledore's character. Meanwhile, two more Fantastic Beasts films are in development. Indian fans will be able to enjoy the film in four languages- Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Take a look at the trailer.

