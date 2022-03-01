'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Trailer Promises Edge-of-the-seat Adventure

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced and the makers released the much-awaited trailer of the film and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect. The action-packed trailer sees a war emerging and fans can't wait to see what the film has in store for them. It sees the wizarding world rally behind Dumbledore as his rival Grindelwald wages war against the muggles.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore trailer out

The trailer saw Dumbledore and the wizarding world prepare as Grindelwald wages war against the muggles and it is up to Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law to stop this from happening. Apart from several intense moments, the short clip also includes some hilarious and fun moments as Jacob, who was born a muggle gets his hands on a wand of his own. The clip saw Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, the role when was earlier played by Johnny Depp. The trailer for the film also sees Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne playing a pivotal role. The trailer includes several action-packed scenes and promises viewers an adventurous ride. The upcoming movie will hit the big screens in the United Kingdom on April 8 and will release in India and the United States on April 15. The film will release in four languages in India, Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore trailer here

Before the trailer of the film was released, the makers unveiled individual posters of the 18 characters that will be seen on screen. Fans were over the moon as they saw the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 in character as they posted with a wand in their hand, wearing hats and sporting mysterious looks. The movie will be helmed by David Yates, who also directed the previous two instalments of the franchise and also helmed the last four Harry Potter films. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is set years after The Crimes of Grindelwald and will give fans and viewers a glimpse into the magical communities across the world.

Have a look at Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore character posters

