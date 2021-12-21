'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Gets Release Date In India; See New Poster

The third instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts has locked its release date in India. The Jude law starrer will hit theatres in April 2022 in four languages - Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The film follows the young legendary wizard Albus Dumbledore, who locks horns with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald as his power and control over the wizarding world grow manifold.

Director David Yates returns for this instalment after he directed the last four Harry Potter and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies. The film has faced various postponements with the exit of Johnny Depp who essayed the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the first two parts. He was later replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced the April 15, 2022 release date along with the film's latest poster, which showcases a breathtaking glimpse of the Hogwarts castle. "FANTASTIC BEASTS' ON 15 APRIL 2022... The third installment in the #FantasticBeasts film series - #FantasticBeasts: #TheSecretsOfDumbledore - to arrive in #Indian *cinemas* on 15 April 2022... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu.", he wrote.

The franchise is set several years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald and will showcase Dumbledore call upon Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), along with a team of wizards to venture out and save the wizarding world. The story is set in the 1930s, leading up to the wizarding world's involvement in World War II. It also sheds light on the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany and China as well as the United States, UK and Brazil.

Reprising their roles from the previous instalment are Ezra Miller(Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol ( Queenie Goldstein) and Katherine Waterson (Tina Goldstein). Other cast members include includes Jessica Williams as professor Eulalie Hicks, and Muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler).

Also, J.K Rowling, who was solely credited for the screenplay in the first two movies of the franchise, in this, shares her name with Steve Kloves. According to various media reports, the film will not only centre on the long-drawn feud but, will also explore Dumbledore's character. Meanwhile, two more Fantastic Beasts films are in development.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @FANTASTICBEASTSMOVIE)