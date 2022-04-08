'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Twitter Review: Fans Hail VFX Of The Film

There is a massive buzz around the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore. The film hit the big screens on 8 April 2022. The fantasy drama revolves around the iconic wizard Albus Dumbledore, who locks horns with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald as the latter wages war against the muggles. The much-awaited project has been directed by David Yates, who had also helmed the previous two instalments.

As the highly anticipated fantasy drama film was recently released, netizens took to their Twitter handles to express their views on the same.

Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore Twitter Review

Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving good reviews from movie buffs. Many users hailed the VFX of the movie whereas, others called it 'emotionally satisfying' and recommended others to watch it on an IMAX screen.

Here, take a look at netizens' reactions-

#SecretsOfDumbledore was incredible. the vfx guy who did lally’s spells must’ve been having so much fun. theseus still gives me weasley vibes — M (@_orangem_) April 8, 2022

If MORBIUS got a 70% audience score then yall better keep the same energy for #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore — bhargav is iman vellani and karun patel’s #1 fan (@wandavis10n) April 8, 2022

All I’m going to say is that if you have a chance to go and watch the new fantastic beasts film, do it. #SecretsOfDumbledore #FantasticBeasts — Rhiannon (@formularhi) April 8, 2022

#FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore is just so emotionally satisfying after the second viewing. I would recommend not only seeing it a second time but going to see it at IMAX or the biggest screen possible. Just enchanting. The magic is on point 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ART0NSNyxO — Aaliyah (@dragonphoenixal) April 8, 2022

#FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore is not a great attempt but a good one. The plotline and screenplay are great, the music stand out. VFX is good, narration is preachy. Johnny depp's irreplaceable 🥱 Watch it if you liked the first part, rest skip it. 6/10 pic.twitter.com/7c6a14WFky — MovieSurveyzz (@MovieReviewz_) April 8, 2022

my best friend (who loves Harry Potter but is generally just not a fandom person if you know what I mean) loved #SecretsOfDumbledore so much, too and I am so happy because when we were kids we first bonded over HP and then that kind of got lost — Cass (@hallowsnothorc1) April 8, 2022

More about Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Warner Bros. film comes as the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. The film's plot is set years after the second instalment and will showcase Albus Dumbledore, (played by Jude Law) sending his army led by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission to save the wizarding world. The film stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and others. The movie came out in India on April 8, 2022, while it will hit US theatres on April 15.

