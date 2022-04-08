Last Updated:

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Twitter Review: Fans Hail VFX Of The Film

As the highly awaited film, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' hit the screens recently, check out netizens' reactions to the film here.

Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore

There is a massive buzz around the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore. The film hit the big screens on 8 April 2022. The fantasy drama revolves around the iconic wizard Albus Dumbledore, who locks horns with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald as the latter wages war against the muggles. The much-awaited project has been directed by David Yates, who had also helmed the previous two instalments. 

As the highly anticipated fantasy drama film was recently released, netizens took to their Twitter handles to express their views on the same. 

Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore Twitter Review

Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving good reviews from movie buffs. Many users hailed the VFX of the movie whereas, others called it 'emotionally satisfying' and recommended others to watch it on an IMAX screen.

One of the users wrote, "#FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore is just so emotionally satisfying after the second viewing. I would recommend not only seeing it a second time but going to see it at IMAX or the biggest screen possible. Just enchanting. The magic is on point". Another wrote, "#FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore is not a great attempt but a good one. The plotline and screenplay are great, the music stands out. VFX is good, narration is preachy. Johnny Depp's irreplaceable Watch it if you liked the first part, rest skip it. 6/10"

Here, take a look at netizens' reactions-

 

 

 

 

 

More about Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Warner Bros. film comes as the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. The film's plot is set years after the second instalment and will showcase Albus Dumbledore, (played by Jude Law) sending his army led by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) on a mission to save the wizarding world. The film stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and others. The movie came out in India on April 8, 2022, while it will hit US theatres on April 15. 

