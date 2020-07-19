Fascinating Trivia About Brad Pitt's 'Voyage Of Time' That Will Make You Watch The Film

Quick links:
Released in 2016, Voyage of Time is an IMAX documentary movie helmed by Terrance Malick. The movie revolves around the examination of birth and death of the known universe. The director of the movie, in an interview with a media portal, described the documentary as ‘one of his greatest dreams’. The documentary is an exploration of our planetary past and search of humanity’s place in the wide future. The documentary is narrated by Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt. Here is a collection of fascinating trivia about the documentary.
The voyage of Time Trailer begins with the narrator telling the viewers that through this movie they are going to experience the unfolding of time. Along with it, the trailer also gives information about the universe ad billions of years of its making process. Have a look at it here:
