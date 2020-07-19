Fascinating Trivia About Brad Pitt's 'Voyage Of Time' That Will Make You Watch The Film

Released in 2016, Voyage of Time is an IMAX documentary movie helmed by Terrance Malick. The movie revolves around the examination of birth and death of the known universe. The director of the movie, in an interview with a media portal, described the documentary as ‘one of his greatest dreams’. The documentary is an exploration of our planetary past and search of humanity’s place in the wide future. The documentary is narrated by Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt. Here is a collection of fascinating trivia about the documentary.

Voyage of Time Trivia

Terrence Malick had worked on the movie Voyage of Time and its format for over thirty years.

He read and researched and interviewed top scientists for over forty years for the film.

Emma Thompson was attached to the film before Cate Blanchett signed on.

Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett - the film's narrators - previously starred alongside each other in Babel (2006) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

Terrence Malick's lead scientific advisor for the film was Dr. Andrew Knoll, the Fisher Professor of Natural History at Harvard University, a NASA consultant, and author.

According to producers Nicholas Gonda and Sarah Green, the section of the film in which Australian aborigines hunting in the desert was filmed by Terrence Malick in the '70s.

According to Dan Glass, visual effects supervisor for the film, Terrence Malick said that he wanted the feeling that every shot in the film was drawn by a different artist's hand.

The shooting of the movie began in 2003 when renowned nature cinematographer Paul Atkins (who also happened to be the director of photography of the film) alerted the filmmakers that volcanoes were erupting in Hawaii. Then they sent him off to capture some of the most extraordinary shots in the film, as molten lava bursts up under the ocean. One cameraman took the IMAX camera so close to exploding magma that his boots reportedly melted.

Voyage of Time Trailer:

The voyage of Time Trailer begins with the narrator telling the viewers that through this movie they are going to experience the unfolding of time. Along with it, the trailer also gives information about the universe ad billions of years of its making process. Have a look at it here:

