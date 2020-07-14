Brad Pitt Talks About His Fondness For R&B Singer Frank Ocean's Music

Brad Pitt, the popular Hollywood actor has been bestowed with various awards for his performances in Hollywood films. Along with acting chops, Brad Pitt has also produced some popular movies and television shows. Pitt is now known as one of the most influential actors in the American Entertainment Industry. The star also never shies away from showering praises to his fellow stars and entertainers. Recently, in a leading magazine's interview, he had appreciated the pop-singer Frank Ocean for his singing and break up songs. So, here is what Brad Pitt had to say about Frank Ocean’s songs-

Also read | Brad Pitt's 'The Assassination of Jesse James' was offered to Jeremy Renner? Know facts

Why is Brad Pitt is listening to a lot of Frank Ocean?

After splitting from his long time partner Angelina Jolie last year, it looks like Brad Pitt is managing with the breakup by turning to the arts for solace. In an interview with a popular magazine, Brad Pitt spoke in detail about his divorce and leaving alcohol among other things, he also opened up about his newfound affinity for R&B.

Brad Pitt praised Frank Ocean’s music in his interview with the magazine. He said, that he has been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. Brad Pitt also said, explaining his first foray into R&B at age 53, that he finds Frank very special as he talks about getting to the raw truth. According to Brad, Frank's music is "painfully honest and very, very special:. Brad Pitt said the songs are Frank Ocean’s way of reciprocating the love in a sweet way.

Also read | When Brad Pitt Expressed Desire Of Working With Aishwarya & Said 'she Is Versatile Actor'

Frank Ocean, the popular American singer-songwriter, record producer and photographer is well-known for his idiosyncratic musical style. The admiration for both these stars seems mutual, as once, the famous singer was also spotted wearing a Brad Pitt T-shirt while performing for an event at the Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK.

In the magazine interview, Brad Pitt also discussed and conversed about his newfound approach to his life and career. When Brad was asked about featuring in roles and characters that are "in pain", Brad Pitt revealed that he was done taking and playing those kinds of roles.

Also read | Times Brad Pitt became part of animated projects to voice a character

On the Work Front-

Brad Pitt’s acting career has been an iconic one as he had done a number of iconic roles and films in his historic career. The actor with his acting chops and unique style had won an Oscar for his impeccable role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As per reports, Brad Pitt is set to feature in an action thriller titled, Bullet Train next. The movie is directed by David Leitch.

Also read | Brad Pitt opens up about the mistakes in his acting career, says he 'learnt' from them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.