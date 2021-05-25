Fast & Furious 9 Rakes In $162.4 Million On Its Debut In Overseas Markets

Fast & Furious 9 is swiftly making millions overseas. The ninth installment of the popular franchise earned $162.4 million overseas on its debut. The main contributor for this performance was China. Fast & Furious 9’s collection is now being considered as a positive sign since theatrical releases took a severe jab due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast & Furious 9 earns $162 million overseas on debut

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a complete standstill in 2020. But now many countries have reduced their restrictions and the economy is slowly restabilizing. This has led to Fast & Furious 9 performing extremely well overseas since its release last week. According to Variety’s report, Fast & Furious 9 was released first in its overseas market before its release in North America.

These overseas markets include China, Korea, Hong Kong, Middle East etc. Fast & Furious 9’s performance on its debut has given hope to future releases that were delayed due to the pandemic. Fast & Furious 9 earned $162.4 million in its eight overseas markets. Out of this $162.4 million, $135 million was collected alone in China. Before F9, 2017’s The Fate of the Furious earned $184 million. After Avengers: Endgame, Fast & Furious 9 is the first film to earn $100 million in China.

Talking about this phenomenal collection of the ninth installment, Universal’s president of international distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg issued a statement. She said that F9 is a great movie for the Chinese market since it has a strong fan base. She further added that movie buffs are excited to go to theatres to watch the film they feel is worth the risk.

In other overseas markets, F9 earned $9.9 million in Korea, $2.4 million in Hong Kong, and $6.2 million in the Middle East. These collections have contributed to Fast & Furious 9 collecting $6 billion globally. This ninth installment of the popular action franchise has been directed by Justin Lin. Apart from Vin Diesel, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena. Fast & Furious 9 will be releasing in North America in June 25 and in 60 other overseas markets.

IMAGE: FASTANDFURIOUSDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.