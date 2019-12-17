'Fast And Furious' Video Game Set To Release Next Year In May

The Fast and Furious franchise has had a massive fanbase across the globe. This year it offered us an action-packed spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in pivotal roles. Now, the first official video game from the franchise has been announced at the game awards. There were also some familiar voices. It appears that Vin Diesel, along with a few characters in the film, will appear in the game in primary roles, thus resembling the cinematic universe. Although the storyline will vary, most of the details will remain the same.

Fast and Furious Crossroads

A new Fast and the Furious video game has been announced called Fast & Furious Crossroads, coming May 2020. It was announced during The Game Awards by actors Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel, who will also be playing their characters from the film in the game itself. This will be an exciting element in the gameplay. The game will have a big focus on its single-player story campaign, with the over-the-top action and exotic locations of the movies. We’re also going to see a lot of Easter eggs from the movie.

During the panel, not many details were revealed about the game, so we do not know the gameplay and storyline details, but it does appear to be a story-driven action/driving game, set in the same cinematic universe. However, what we know is that there are many cars, some of which are equipped with heavy weaponry and armour. Franchise mains Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson have all provided their voices and likenesses to the game.

There will also be a multiplayer mode, but that hasn't been shown off yet. We don't think it will take too long for it to be shown, since the game is set for a May 2020 release on the cross platforms PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game is also going to coincide with the release of the ninth Fast and Furious movie.

