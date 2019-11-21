Vin Diesel's Daughter Follows Father's Footsteps With Role In Fast And Furious: Spy Racers

After the massive success of the Fast and Furious movies, the franchise has come up with the Fast and Furious animated show. The show is reportedly said to star Vin Diesel's daughter Similce Diesel in a supporting role. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation released the first-look images and also announced the cast of this Netflix original series. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is based on Universal's multi-billion dollar franchise. The executive producers of the series include Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick, and also Bret Haaland. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is scheduled to air on Netflix on December 26.

Similce to follow her father's footsteps?

Vin Diesel is one of the three main protagonists of the Fast and Furious franchise. He was seen essaying the role of Dominic Toretto, also known as Dom. His character Dom was well-associated with the series and he featured in all the films of the main series excluding the second one. Being a part of all the fast and furious movies, Vin Diesel will also be a part of the Animated series as he is one of the executive producers of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. The series is all set to feature Vin Diesel's oldest child Similce who will be seen dubbing for the character of Frostee's younger sister Sissy Benson. Sissy Benson is said to be one of the guest stars.

The cast of Fast and Furious: Spy Racers

The show follows Yony, who is the cousin of Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto. He is recruited with his friends to invade an elite racing league and also serve as a front for a nefarious crime organisation called SH1FT3R, bent on world domination. Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is the dubbing for Tony's character.

American Vandal star Camille Ramsey will be the voice for Layla Gray's character, who is a notable underground racer and also works for SH1FT3R. Harry Potter actor Luke Youngblood is the voice behind Frostee. Frostee is a 13-year-old tech genius. The cast also includes Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry who will be dubbing for the team's secret agent liaison Ms Nowhere. Manish Dayal from The Resident is dubbing for Shashi Dhar, who is also the leader of the criminal organisation SH1FT3R.

Charlet Chung from Overwatch will be the voice behind Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy. Jimmy Tatro, also from American Vandal, is dubbing for a local knucklehead Mitch. Jorge Diaz, who was featured briefly in Jane the Virgin, will be dubbing for Cisco Renaldo who is the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew. The cast also includes Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, Grey Griffin, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Tatasciore, and also Tru Valentino.

