Father's Day 2021: Kylie Jenner Wishes Travis Scott, Says 'We Are So Blessed To Have You'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share a daughter together, Stormi Webster. Celebrating Father’s Day over this past weekend, Jenner shared a post on her social media handles, wishing Scott on the special occasion. Sharing a photo of the couple with their daughter, “we are so blessed to have you,” wrote Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner's Father's Day 2021 wishes for Travis Scott

On June 20, 2021, Kylie Jenner dedicated a Father's Day 2021 post on her Instagram page to Travis Scott, with whom she has a 3-year old daughter. While wishing him, “one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are,” wrote the Kylie Cosmetics founder in the caption, and also added how blessed they were to have him. The photo captured a moment between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as they got close to each other on a boat ride, with the latter holding their baby girl, Stormi, in his arms. Both dressed in shades of white, they looked like they were just about to share a kiss. Scott responded to Kylie’s Father’s Day wishes with some brown heart, hands in the air and some lightning emojis in the comments section.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's photos

Not too long ago, Kylie Jenner had been seen spending time with Travis and Stormi in New York City, while attending an event. On June 16, 2021, the 23-year old had shared a photo with Travis Scott on her Instagram page, wherein she was seen posing in his arms. “24 hours in NYC,” read the caption of the post.

About Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi

Stormi, who turned 3 this year in February, is also often seen on her mother’s social media handles. On June 2, one such post showed Kylie Jenner's daughter amid her bath in a candid click. Late in May, another photo showcased Stormi’s adventurous times as she took a carousel ride, in an all-white outfit. Only a few days before that, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram followers witnessed a funny photo of her little one as she posed with her body buried in the sand and only her head popping out, at the beach. Jenner captioned the photo, “i spy with my little eye.”

Image: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Instagram

